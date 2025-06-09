HIV cases double, Australia pledges aid

Fiji is facing a worrying rise in HIV cases, with 1,226 new infections reported in the first half of this year, more than double last year.

Australian High Commissioner Peter Roberts says Australia is providing $1.6 million in biomedical equipment and life-saving commodities to support HIV, sexual health, and infectious disease programs.

Roberts says the funding is helping labs, diagnostics, and treatment services across the country.

He adds the Australian support is part of a broader $48 million Pacific HIV Action Program, with $7.4 million allocated for Fiji this financial year.

“Helping Fiji strengthen laboratory and testing systems to ensure that people receive fast, reliable results. When testing happens early, people live longer, families stay stronger and communities stay safer.”

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says Fiji is also investing $10 million this year to expand testing, improve early detection, and strengthen prevention programs.

“Despite progress, HIV diagnoses in Fiji continue to rise. Too many people are still diagnosed late when they are already unwell. This tells us that we must expand testing and early detection, strengthen prevention including condoms, PrEP and harm reduction approaches, ensure everyone diagnosed can stay on treatment and address the intertwined epidemics of STIs, hepatitis and other blood-borne infections.”

UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador for the Pacific, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, stresses that community unity and honest dialogue are vital in fighting HIV.

“We have overcome difficult moments before, and we will do so again. Fiji has always moved forward through unity, honesty, and compassion. Our communities have never shied away from the hard conversations.”

Fiji’s 1,226 new HIV cases are mostly among 15 to 34-year-olds, with 812 males, 409 females, five transgender individuals, and the majority among iTaukei, while children and older adults account for smaller numbers.

