Highest level of accountability is vital: Chand

Steve Chand, Chair of the Higher Education Commission Fiji

Higher education institutions play a pivotal role in ensuring the effective utilization of government investments in the education sector.

Steve Chand, Chair of the Higher Education Commission Fiji, underscores the importance of generating continuous returns from these investments, emphasizing that the funds entrusted to HEIs are not mere numbers.

Chand asserts that both the Commission and the individual institutions bear the responsibility of upholding accountability and transparency in the

“It falls squarely upon us to provide comprehensive justifications for every allocation, outlining how it aligns with the overarching goal of advancing the nation’s educational landscape.”

Chand highlights the necessity for each institution to exercise prudence and diligence in their decision-making processes.