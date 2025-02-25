High turbidity levels disrupt water supply

[ Source: File Photo ]

The heavy rainfall caused by Tropical Cyclone Rae has led to an increase in turbidity, affecting the Water Authority of Fiji’s ability to maintain normal water production levels at the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant.

As a result, Fijians in parts of Suva are experiencing water disruptions.

To ensure compliance with water quality standards and effectively manage the plant’s treatment capacity, WAF has reduced raw water inflow from 76 million liters per day to 66 million liters per day.

This adjustment is crucial for maintaining full treatment processes; however, WAF is working toward restoring raw water inflow to normal levels.

The reduction in production has led to critically low reservoir levels since last night, affecting water supply to several areas.

The WAF team is actively managing supply through valve operations and working to control turbidity levels by alternating between three source supplies.

A total of 45 water carting trucks have been deployed to provide temporary relief to affected customers.

According to the restoration plan, as turbidity levels continue to stabilize, production will gradually increase to restore reservoir levels and return to normal service as swiftly and safely as possible.

Affected areas:

Tamavua Reservoir

• CWM Hospital

• Elevated areas of Lami, Kalekana, Qauia, Delainavesi, Osonabukete, Beninaiveli

• Waiqanake District and Waiqanake District School

Dokanisuva Reservoir

• All areas supplied by the Dokanisuva Reservoir

• Princes Rd from Tacirua SDA to Khalsa Rd junction

• Residents along Nagatugatu Reservoir and surrounding areas, including Tacirua Koro, Jeremaiah College, Tacirua Primary, Jagindra Primary School, and Jagindra Kindergarten

Colo-i-Suva Reservoir

• Marshall Rd, Colo-i-Suva Forestry Quarters, Forestry Training School

• Crest Chicken Ltd, Uluibeka, Vunikawai, Naisogo Rd, Joes Farm

• Princes Rd up to Sawani Hill and Forestry Training School

Tacirua Reservoir

• Princes Rd from Khalsa Rd to Loa St

• Tamavua Koro, Deovji Rd, Amputch

• Upper Ragg Avenue, Petrie St, Wailoku Depot

• Princes Rd from Wailoku Rd to Loa St

