High-profile cases submitted to ODPP

Investigation files received by the Fiji Police Force regarding high-profile individuals were submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Police Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions ACP Sakeo Raikaci made this comment in relation to cases involving Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho, former CID Director Mesake Waqa, former Attorney General Aiyaz-Sayed-Khaiyum, former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka, and Methodist Church of Fiji President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai.

Raikaci says the Fiji Police Force does not wish to pre-empt charges until and unless the ODPP provides the legal advice on the charges to be laid against the individual person of interest.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the ODPP released a statement this morning with an update on the progress of police complaints involving the high-profile individuals.