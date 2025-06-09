High demand fuels roadside vendor growth

Roadside vegetable stalls continue to play a significant economic role in Labasa, providing stable income for small-scale vendors while easing pressure on the already crowded Labasa Market.

With commercial activity expanding in Labasa Town, roadside sellers are benefiting from increased customer traffic, as many consumers now prefer quick, accessible purchases along the main road rather than queuing at the central market.

Roadside vendor Suman Lata, who has operated from the same location for 15 years, says the business has contributed significantly to her family’s financial stability.

“I don’t have any stall in the market, so I started here, and I liked it, so I remained and continued doing business from here. I have plenty of customers, even to the extent that they ask where I am if I’m away from this place.”

With customer numbers steadily rising, Lata has begun sourcing additional produce from other farmers to meet demand.

“I normally bring my own vegetables and sell from the farm, but now I have also started buying because there are a lot of customers and I can’t serve them all.”

Meanwhile, roadside stalls continue to dominate Labasa’s informal produce market, offering lower prices and fresher goods, a combination that keeps customer demand consistently high.

