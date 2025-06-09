High Court to hold first-ever sitting on Rabi Island

The Judiciary of Fiji has announced a significant milestone in the country’s judicial history, as the High Court has, for the first time, conducted a sitting on the island of Rabi.

The sitting is scheduled to take place from 24th November to 5th December 2025.

This inaugural session marks an important step toward bringing judicial services closer to communities that have traditionally been distant from central court locations.

Acting Justice Penijamini Lomaloma is presiding over the matters listed for hearing during this sitting.

The initiative is part of the Judiciary’s commitment to decentralizing judicial services and ensuring that all people, regardless of their location, have effective and equitable access to the appellate and superior court system.

Chief Justice Salesi Temo has welcomed the commencement of the High Court sitting in Rabi.

The Judiciary says it looks forward to continuing similar outreach initiatives as part of its broader mission to enhance access to justice across Fiji.

