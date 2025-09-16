High Court sets March hearing for Prasad disclosure case

[File Photo]

The Suva High Court has set the 19th of March to hear the former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad leave application.

Prasad was represented by counsel Ashish Nand told the court that they will be filing a similar supplementary affidavit as in Manoa Kamikamica’s matter which was also called this morning, based on the letter from the Judicial Services Commission would also be filed, subject to leave which was granted by Justice Siainiu Bull.

FICAC State Counsel Joseph Work sought seven days to respond to this.

The matter has been adjourned to 5 of next month for mention.

Professor Prasad is challenging the charges laid by Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption against him.

He is charged with a count of failure to comply with statutory disclosure requirements.

On or about 30th December 2015 in Suva, Prasad, as an office holder of the registered National Federation Party under the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013, allegedly failed to comply with Section 24(1)(b)(iv) by omitting to declare his directorship in Platinum Hotels & Resorts Pte Limited in his annual declaration of assets.

He is also charged with providing false information in a statutory declaration, having allegedly recklessly submitted a declaration omitting his directorship, which rendered it materially false.

