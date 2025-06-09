High Court rules Sayed-Khaiyum, Saneem have case to answer

[Source: Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem ]

The Suva High Court had ruled that there is a case to answer in the matter in relation to former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

Judge Justice Salesi Temo this afternoon stated that he has carefully considered all the documentary evidence presented, agreed facts, documents, and the relevant case laws.

The Judge said that the prosecution had closed its case after presenting oral and documentary evidence, while the defense had submitted documentary evidence through prosecution witnesses after cross-examining them.

The High Court had applied section 231(1) and (2) of the Criminal Procedures Act 2009 in its ruling on the no case to answer submissions.

In light of this judgment, the matter had been adjourned until tomorrow morning for the defense to indicate their formal position and the options they will take.

In this matter, Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with abuse of office, while Saneem faces a charge of receiving a corrupt benefit.

According to the amended information, it is alleged that while acting as Prime Minister and Chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission in 2022, Sayed-Khaiyum executed a second Deed of Variation and Addendum, agreeing to pay or waive additional deductible taxes owed by Saneem arising from his back pay process under the first Deed of Variation dated 30th June 2022 without the proper approval of the President or the COC.

It is further alleged that Saneem requested and obtained a benefit for himself, namely, the approval and payment of deductible tax relief totaling $55,944.03 on his back pay from Sayed-Khaiyum.

