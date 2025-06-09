High Commission sets record straight on CWM hospital upgrades

[Photo: FILE]

The Australian High Commission has clarified misinformation circulating online regarding upgrade works at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, confirming that critical improvement projects are already underway.

It says that in January last year, Australia committed $14.5 million to support urgent upgrades at CWM Hospital while Fiji undertakes the design of a new national referral hospital.

The Australian High Commission says it is working closely with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and CWM Hospital staff to prioritize urgent needs.

The Commission says local architects and engineers have been engaged to scope the projects, with local contractors delivering the works.

The first phase of upgrades, valued at $6.7 million, is currently in progress and includes roofing repairs at CWM Hospital and St Giles Hospital, scheduled from December 2025 to May 2026.

Other works underway include improvements to acute patient wards, with the addition of more bathrooms, improved accessibility, upgraded pantries, staff rooms, multifunctional spaces and sluice rooms.

It says these upgrades are expected to be completed between January and June 2026.

A new 200,000-litre water tank, complete with filtration and pump systems, is also being installed to improve water security at the hospital.

In addition, sewer remediation works at the Maternity Building are currently underway, with completion also targeted for mid-2026.

Planning for the second phase of upgrades, valued at $7.8 million, is ongoing in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and CWM Hospital management, with further updates to be released in due course.

The Australian High Commission says the upgrades form part of the Vuvale Partnership between Australia and Fiji, aimed at strengthening essential services, supporting communities and building a more resilient health system.

