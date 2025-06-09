Hidden diabetes threat grows

Monitoring of blood sugar level [file photo]

Many Fijians are still being diagnosed with diabetes only after being admitted to hospital with severe complications.

This is happening despite ongoing public awareness campaigns and early screening programs.

The Colonial War Memorial Hospital has reported over 560 diabetes-related foot surgeries in the first half of this year alone.

Medical Officer at the Diabetes Centre Dr. Anesh Chand states that while post-COVID community and workplace screenings have improved detection, a large number of cases remain undiagnosed until the disease has caused major damage.

Dr. Anesh Chand

“Also there has been a criteria that whenever a patient goes for eye check-up or for dental, they do take a sugar check-up, meaning check for diabetes, and we collaborated with them, and then they refer their cases.”

Dr Chand states late diagnosis often affects the eyes, kidneys, nerves, and circulation, raising the risk of amputations and other serious health problems.

“These unhealthy eating habits will complicate all the other NCDs, your blood pressures, your cardiac issues, your cholesterol levels, and then it will lead into major problems. Your diabetes, then you have these cardiac issues, your kidney issues.”

Diabetes continues to silently devastate lives in Fiji, and without urgent education, regular screenings, and early treatment, the growing health crisis will lead to more severe complications.

