Hibiscus festival to return in August

The iconic Hibiscus Festival, also known as the mother of all festivals in the country, will mark its return after a lapse of five years this August.

The announcement was made this morning by Acting Minister for Local Government, Filimoni Vosarogo.

The Minister says Hibiscus is part of Fiji’s history, and it is exciting to see its return.

Meanwhile, Hibiscus Committee Chair Opetaia Ravai confirms that the festival will be held in the heart of Suva.

He says the venues will be the revamped Sukuna Park, Suva Foreshore, and the Civic Center.

He adds that there will only be one contestant category, the Queens.

“This year’s festival aims to revive the glamour and excitement of yesteryear, bringing back cherished memories, cultural programs, and vibrant contestant engagements with the public.”

Ravai says they are looking to have 10 queen contestants in total, and in the coming weeks they will be putting out tenders for sponsorships.

The slogan for this year’s event is “Where Beauty Blooms, Suva Shines.”

The Hibiscus Festival will take place on the second week of the Term 2 school break, from August 31st to September 7th.