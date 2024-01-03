[File Photo]

In the last ten years, there has been 53 deaths from domestic violence

This was revealed by the Fiji Women Crisis Center coordinator Shamima Ali.

The Fiji Women Crisis Center coordinator is calling on the survivors of domestic violence to speak up and report the abuse they suffer at the hands of their perpetrators.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali says no one should suffer in silence and help is available for everyone.

She urges victims to share their trauma with a trusted person who can get them the help they need.

The FWCC coordinator has warned all women if they do not report the violence, they risk losing their lives as their perpetrators get braver.