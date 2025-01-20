HEFC gives provincial certificates of recognition

The Higher Education Commission Fiji today handed out provincial certificates of recognition in Vanua Levu as part of the commission’s initiatives and collaborations to expand higher education to the grassroots level.

This includes the provinces of Cakaudrove, Bua, and Macuata, where the iTaukei Affairs Board is working closely with HECF to empower provincial councils to offer education at the provincial level.

HECF Chair Steve Chand says this will be a customized program that will allow them to create positive change and build a brighter future for Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka also highlighted that the establishment of the North HECF office is not just about having a physical presence but more about breaking down barriers of distance, access, and opportunities in the North.

“This strategic move not only streamlines the coordination of existing institutions but also attracts new educational branches, creating greater opportunities for local students to pursue higher learning. Today, we take a significant step in ensuring that the young minds and aspiring leaders of Vanua Levu have easier access to the support and resources they need to pursue higher education.”

Fiji currently has 45 Higher Education Institutions registered under the Fiji Higher Education Commission, with nine institutions located in Vanua Levu.