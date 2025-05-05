News

HECF targets recognized training paths

The Higher Education Commission is shifting its focus from non-accredited micro-credentials to national qualifications that meet the standards of the National Qualifications Framework.

Chair Steve Chand emphasizes that micro-credentials may be fulfilling on a personal level, but they don’t offer the qualifications that improve employability.

He labels them as “good for the wall” but not for securing jobs.

Chand says the Commission is now working with institutions to ensure that all training programmes lead to recognized qualifications that support real career paths or further study.

We also conduct work assurance and monitor and accredited courses not only at the three universities, but also at all the higher education institutes in Fiji. And our legislative basis is around the Higher Education Act of 2008 which as we sit here today, is being reviewed.”

Chand stresses that short-term courses should be structured to provide recognized credentials.

He adds that the Ministry is now a registered HCI, and heads of schools should use the framework to ensure students gain meaningful certification.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the government is striving to ensure inclusivity in higher education opportunities.

So that is something that we are trying very hard to get in the schools, the career teachers to be able to guide the students in terms of career path that they wish to take and the programs that are available at the higher education institutes and also with the TSLS.”

Radrodro says the Ministry works to ensure students have the resources and guidance for successful educational and career paths.

