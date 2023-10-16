HECF Expo to empower students: Dr Kishore

The Higher Education Commission of Fiji is hosting the inaugural Higher Education Careers Expo 2023 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The theme for the expo is “Empowering Your Higher Education to Employment and Entrepreneurship”.

HECF Chief Executive, Dr. Rohit Kishore says the theme highlights that education is not just about receiving knowledge but also about taking control of one’s path and making choices.

Dr. Kishore says they want students to take ownership of their further education after high school or tertiary education.

“We’re trying to link all the way from early childhood, primary, secondary to tertiary education and into the job market. That’s the most important thing. We’re trying to pick up where the higher education institutions are living.”

Dr. Kishore says the expo gives potential students an opportunity to discuss learning outcomes, duration, cost, and education pathways.

More than 40 booths have been set up, which are displaying courses and programs and discussing enrollment with prospective students.

The Expo ends on Thursday.