HECF 2023 careers expo to help bridge skills gap: Dr Kishore

The 2023 Higher Education Commission of Fiji Careers Expo is empowering students and unemployed youths to pursue their passions and bridge existing and future skills gaps.

Speaking during the opening of the Expo Higher Education Commission, Chief Executive Dr. Rohit Kishore says they intend to provide an opportunity for students, youths, tertiary institutions, government agencies, and employers to interact in one central hub.

The theme for the expo is “Empowering Your Higher Education to Employment and Entrepreneurship”.

Dr Kishore says the expo’s primary focus is to provide robust early career guidance for students.

“When they come to the university after finishing year 13, they have already decided their career path. They have already decided their options, and then it’s too late to change or do anything with them. They’re already there. They have chosen the subjects, and it’s hard to change them.”



Dr. Kishore says they are utilizing a top-down approach to address the labour shortage in the market.

The Chief Executive says the expo helps students learn how to actually earn a career and pursue entrepreneurship.