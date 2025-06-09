Heavy rain alert in place for the country

[File Photo]

Families across the country are feeling the impact of a slow-moving rain system that has already drenched much of Fiji.

A heavy rain alert remains in force for Yasawa, the eastern half of Viti Levu, the Northern Division, the Lau and Lomaiviti groups, as well as Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

Serua-Namosi, Navua-Suva-Nausori, Tailevu-Naitasiri-Ra can expect heavy bouts of rain which may lead to flash flooding in low lying areas.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a trough of low pressure is sitting over the country, bringing cloud, showers and periods of rain that are expected to continue until tomorrow.

Communities in the affected areas should expect occasional heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Authorities warn that the weather may cause flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas, including informal settlements and businesses.

Surface flooding on roads and poor visibility during heavy downpours could also lead to traffic disruptions and an increased risk of accidents.

The next special weather bulletin is expected later today or earlier if conditions change.

