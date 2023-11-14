Heavy rain and wind intensify in Malolo

People in the Malolo Group are beginning to experience heavy rain, and wind from this hour.

Joseva Ravouvou of Yanuya in Malolo says villagers have remained in their homes as many secured their property during the day.

Ravouvou says if the situation worsens, they have been told to move to the nearby community hall, which has been set up as an evacuation center.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the villagers are on high alert, and taking heed of the weather advice and warnings from the relevant authorities.