A heavy rain alert remains in force for the eastern and interior parts of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands and the Lomaiviti group.

This as a trough of low pressure remains slow moving to the north of Vanua Levu.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the system is expected to gradually drift south over the group from later today as it merges with another trough approaching the group from the west.

Article continues after advertisement

Associated cloud and showers continue to affect the northern and eastern parts of the group.

Showers with isolated thunderstorms and heavy falls expected. Showers becoming frequent and heavy from later today.

Localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.