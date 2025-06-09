Hearing date set for Acting FCS Commissioner

Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service, Sevuloni Naucukidi in the Suva court today.

The hearing date for Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service, Sevuloni Naucukidi, has been set for April.

Naucukidi appeared in the Suva court today on charges of criminal intimidation.

His defence lawyer, Tanya Waqanika, requested an early hearing date and this was not objected to by the State counsel.

The state intends to produce 10 witnesses.

Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne said the matter will be heard over two days and that he is only available in April.

The Magistrate said that if the state had reduced the number of witnesses, the hearing could have been scheduled for January.

The two-day hearing is scheduled for April 1 and 2, while the case will be called again on January 5 for a pre-trial conference.

