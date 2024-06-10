Healthcare staff shortages affect services

The shortage of nurses and doctors continues to be a significant concern for the healthcare system in Fiji, now severely impacting the ability to carry out essential operations.

Recently, the Ministry of Health issued a statement announcing the cessation of outpatient services at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital after hours.

This has led to critical disruptions in the availability of healthcare services, with significant implications for patient care and hospital efficiency.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu has acknowledged the ongoing shortage of healthcare professionals.

“Again once we have our new batches coming in, or revamping the numbers up to an adequate percentage, we will be able to carry out the work and we will revert back to the normal times.”

Dr Lalabalavu says this move will give CWM Hospital staff enough time to focus on emergency cases that require immediate attention.