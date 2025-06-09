Western Division to benefit from new ambulance

Source: Supplied

Communities in the Western Division are set to benefit from a new ambulance donated by the Sri Sathya Sai Global Council during its 100-year centenary celebrations last night at the Girmit Centre in Lautoka.

The ambulance, valued at $159,000, will be converted into a fully equipped vehicle with medical equipment worth $75,000 and will be stationed at Tavua to strengthen emergency response and patient transfer services.

It will serve communities across challenging terrain, including Nadarivatu Health Centre, Nagatagata Nursing Station and the highlands of Monasavu and Nadrau villages.

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services, Penioni Ravunawa

During the celebrations, Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services, Penioni Ravunawa, highlighted the significance of the donation for health workers and the communities they serve.

Article continues after advertisement

“The timely donation of this brand new ambulance will enhance the Ministry’s efforts in strengthening our health service delivery at the community level.”

He also congratulated the Sri Sathya Sai Global Council on its centenary.

“I take this time to express the Government of Fiji’s sincere gratitude to you all, and what a way to celebrate your 100 years.”

Ravunawa emphasised the impact on health workers and communities.

“This donation will also bring a smile to the healthcare workers that will utilise this ambulance and most importantly save a life.”

He acknowledged the international medical teams who will begin free medical camps today at Nadi Muslim College, marking the first of six days along the Sigatoka to Rakiraki corridor.

As part of its centenary celebrations, Sri Sathya Sai Global Council Fiji is deploying a team of international medical professionals to conduct a six-day free medical camp programme in the Western Division, beginning today at Nadi Muslim College and continuing at Kavanagasau College in Sigatoka, Nakauvadra High School in Rakiraki, Balata College in Tavua, AD Patel College in Ba and Drasa Secondary School in Lautoka, providing general and specialist check-ups, dental and eye care, screenings and free medications.

The ambulance donation and centenary celebrations will directly benefit Fijians, ensuring faster emergency care and improved access to health services for communities in remote and highland areas.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.