UN welcomes over $5.4m to contain HIV outbreak

The United Nations in Fiji welcomes and commends the New Zealand Government for its significant contribution of over $5.4 million to support Fiji’s urgent response to the HIV outbreak.

UN Resident Coordinator for Fiji, Tonga, Tuvalu, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu says the Pacific is facing a turning point in its HIV response.

Dirk Wagener says this funding is more than a contribution, it is a signal of shared responsibility and a boost to regional health security.

He says the United Nations remains firmly committed to supporting the Fijian government in averting further transmission and in saving lives.

The UN Resident Coordinator says the funding will strengthen efforts already underway.

This includes expansion of community-based HIV testing and treatment services, roll-out of harm reduction programmes, including the introduction of needle and syringe programmes for people who inject drugs, implementation of Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis for populations at substantial risk of HIV infection.

It also includes strengthening peer-led and community-based support models to improve treatment literacy and adherence while reducing stigma.

As detailed in the 2025 UNAIDS Global AIDS Update, since 2010, Fiji has recorded a 3091% increase in estimated new HIV infections.

In 2014, fewer than 500 people were living with HIV and by 2024, this number had surged to an estimated 5,900.

Shockingly, only 36% of people living with HIV in Fiji were aware of their status last year, and just 24% were receiving treatment.

In response to these alarming figures, Fiji declared a national HIV outbreak in January this year.

The United Nations continues to support the response through the Joint UN Team on HIV, which is led by UNAIDS and includes the active engagement of UNICEF, UNFPA, WHO, UNDP, UN Women, ILO and UNODC.

These UN agencies are also playing a lead role in the National HIV Outbreak and Cluster Response Taskforce, as well as in technical working groups on prevention, treatment, diagnostics, data, and community engagement—ensuring evidence-based and community-driven responses are delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The United Nations calls on all partners to sustain momentum and ensure the HIV outbreak response is fully resourced and community-led.

