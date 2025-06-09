Surge in late HIV diagnoses

[File Photo]

Late HIV diagnosis is a growing public health crisis, with 1,226 new cases recorded in six months however, half of those diagnosed this year are not yet enrolled in care.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu warns that immediate treatment is critical and notes that treatment is free, with more clinics being made available nationwide.

The Minister is urging the public to use condoms consistently and practice safe sex to prevent new infections.

“For those who are tested and are HIV positive, commence HIV treatment as soon as possible and stay on the treatment for life. Treatment is free in Fiji, and we are increasing the number of clinics in the country that can provide treatment and care for you and your family.”



Dr Lalabalavu reminds drug users always to use clean needles and never share equipment to prevent HIV.

“Use condoms consistently with all sexual encounters. And if you are an intravenous drug user, use sterile needles and syringes. Don’t share needles and syringes and drug mixing equipment.”

UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador Ratu Epeli Nailatikau says widespread HIV testing is essential to controlling the epidemic.

“It means guaranteeing that treatment is available everywhere and without judgment. And it means building an environment where every Fijian can seek help without fear or discrimination.”

The Health Ministry says bold steps have been taken, but prevention, early detection, and consistent treatment remain key as Fiji battles a growing HIV crisis.

