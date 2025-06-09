STEPS survey exposes worrying health status

The preliminary results of the STEPS 2025 survey highlight that Fiji loses approximately $119 million each year in productivity due to cardiovascular diseases.

This figure represents 35 percent of the total $591 million in productivity losses attributed to non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The last STEPS survey was carried out in 2011, and a major data gap has now revealed a worrying health status for the country. It is a STEPwise approach to NCD risk factor surveillance (STEPS), a standardised method for collecting, analysing and disseminating data on key NCD risk factors in countries.

This approach provides countries like Fiji with valuable insights into the health challenges posed by NCDs, particularly cardiovascular diseases.

Speaking at the launch of World Heart Month, themed “Don’t Miss a Beat,” the Head of Wellness at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Devina Nand, emphasised the importance of investing in heart health.



Dr. Devina Nand. [File Photo]

Dr. Nand highlighted that the increasing burden of NCDs is a serious concern.

According to the latest findings, 12.4 percent of adults aged 40 to 69 in Fiji are already facing a 10-year cardiovascular disease risk greater than 20 percent.

“Of course, we can’t forget rheumatic heart disease, which continues to affect our young people in Fiji, particularly our vulnerable communities, and we all know that RHD is preventable, but it remains a significant heart-related illness and cause of premature mortality amongst our youth and our women.”

Dr. Nand says that preventing RHD and strengthening awareness at both school and community levels remain key priorities for the Ministry, as the cost of inaction results in lives lost, broken families, and millions of dollars drained from the economy.

She stressed the importance of collaboration, urging the private and commercial sectors to work closely with health authorities in combating these diseases.

She stated that expanding community and workplace screenings to detect risk factors early is a crucial intervention that must be adopted by the ministry.

Additional efforts include strengthening motivational interviewing techniques, enhancing wellness-promoting clinics, advancing school- and youth-based programs, and building stronger partnerships with civil society organizations that play a vital role in community engagement.

