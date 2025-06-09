RHD hits one child per classroom

The growing prevalence of Rheumatic Heart Disease in children signals a serious health crisis.

Chief Medical Advisor Dr Luisa Cikamatana shared this at Hilton Special School this morning during the commemoration of World Heart Day.

Nearly one child in every classroom is living with RHD, she said and more than 4,000 Fijians are registered with the condition with over 70 percent under 30.

RHD is the second leading cause of death for young people aged five to 29 and costs the health system over $19 million annually in hospitalizations and surgeries.

Dr Cikamatana states that RHD is preventable.

She is urging families, schools and communities to act quickly by detecting early warning signs, treating sore throats promptly, and raising awareness.

She added that children with disabilities, often overlooked in health programs must also be protected, saying every child’s heartbeat matters.

Parents and teachers were called on to teach children how to safeguard their own heart health.

Dr Cikamatana has also urged governments, Non-Government-Organizations, schools and families to make RHD prevention a shared responsibility.

Protecting children from this disease, she states requires coordinated action, safe environments and access to proper care.

