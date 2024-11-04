Readmissions reach 68% as drug issues escalate

Saint Giles Hospital Consultant Psychiatrist Dr. Myrielle Allen has raised urgent concerns regarding the rising rates of readmissions among patients struggling with substance abuse.

While speaking at the Speakers’ Debate on drugs, Dr. Allen revealed that 68 percent of admissions at the hospital are repeat patients.

She also highlighted the ongoing challenges of drug addiction and its devastating effects on individuals and families.

Dr Allen says among the individuals seeking help, approximately 70% of cases are substance abuse-related.

“Among those who use drugs, 92% use more than one drug. The most common ones are marijuana, methamphetamines, glue, and benzene. Out of those using substances, from October last year to October this year, we have listed 57 young people who are positive for HIV.”

Dr. Allen reveals that the majority are young males from modest economic backgrounds, many of whom begin their substance use at a very young age.

“Most of them come from modest economic backgrounds and are unemployed or farmers. They’re honest enough to say they plant for personal use or economic purposes. Many of them also have cases in court, like DVROs or cases for assault.”

She is calling on relevant authorities to develop effective strategies to combat substance abuse and improve mental health outcomes.