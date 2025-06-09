Ravunawa sounds alarm on salt and NCD link

Food producers have been urged to reformulate their products, restaurants to offer low-salt options, schools and workplaces to create supportive food environments, and families to rethink how they cook and eat.

This call was made by Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services, Penioni Ravunawa during the official launch of the National Salt Reduction Program under the theme “5 Ways to 5 Grams”.

Ravunawa says the campaign aims to reduce salt consumption to the World Health Organization’s recommended daily intake of less than 5 grams which is approximately one teaspoon per person per day.

The Assistant Minister says current estimates show that Fijians consume almost double this amount, often unknowingly through processed foods, restaurant meals, and takeaways.

Excess salt consumption is a silent killer. Globally, excessive salt intake is one of the leading risk factors for raised blood pressure, which significantly increases the risk of stroke, heart disease, and kidney failure.

These conditions are all too familiar here in Fiji, where NCDs account for more than 80% of all deaths.

Ravunawa is calling on all sectors from food manufacturers to families to join the salt reduction effort.

He says the National Salt Reduction Program will not be a one-time campaign.

He says they will track progress through our National Surveys and evaluate behavior change at the community level.

