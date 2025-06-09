Ratu Naiqama visits advanced children’s hospital in India

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

President, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, visited the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Muddenahalli, India, a medical facility providing free, high-quality healthcare for children and families in need.

During the tour, Ratu Naiqama was briefed on the hospital’s new Magnetic Resonance Imaging system, one of the most advanced in India, capable of precise neuro, cardiac, and soft tissue imaging and supporting 3D surgical planning.

The hospital, part of Sri Madhusudan Sai’s global humanitarian mission, also operates a network of hospitals in Fiji, the United States, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, offering free medical consultations, screenings, and surgeries.

Article continues after advertisement

The President praised the hospital’s mission and humanitarian values, highlighting the impact of its services in Fiji, including 420 pediatric heart surgeries and over 68,000 free consultations.

He also acknowledged the leadership of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in establishing the Sai Prema Hospital in Fiji, which has become a beacon of hope for families across the Pacific.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.