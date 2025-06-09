Pregnant women face trauma during child-birth

A lack of emotional support during childbirth has left many mothers struggling with long-term mental health issues.

At a recent maternal health and wellness dialogue, several mothers shared traumatic experiences, highlighting the emotional neglect they faced.

Participants recounted being turned away from having their husbands present during delivery and being silenced when they cried out in pain.

A counsellor and former health worker, Jiokapeci Baledrokadroka, shared what she witnessed while serving at a major hospital’s birthing units

“We struggle because there was no one there. We try and yell, we try and grab the doctor’s hand, or the nurse. And the nurse would stop it, don’t cry, don’t shout. And you see that most of these women coming out of the delivery room, they have been traumatised. And I worked in the ministry as well, and based in the major hospitals in Fiji, and CWM as well, and also with St. John’s Hospital as a counsellor. I could experience and I could see and witness women who go through postpartum.”

Head of Family Health, Dr Rachel Devi is encouraging more such talanoa sessions, so that women can share their experiences and look for solutions.

“Like I said, that respect for maternity care doesn’t just start there. We can talk about it a lot more and build up this space. Because one of the things we always tend to do is, you know, be concerned about the pregnancy, the delivery, and onwards the child.”

She is also calling for proper training for healthcare workers, which is essential towards patient care.

“And then we can always work towards building, like, special curricula or something and make them happen because we can’t just come in and do something and leave. We need to standardise it. Otherwise, it’s going to be lost in the system.”

Participants agreed that normalising conversations around maternal mental health and embedding respectful care training into medical curricula will help ensure women are treated as humans first, not just as patients.

