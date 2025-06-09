Patients walk sooner with robotic-assisted surgery

[Photo Credit: UCL]

Knee replacement failures linked to misalignment and ligament imbalance are now being tackled through robotic-assisted surgery.

MIOT International’s Head of Knee Surgery and Robotics, Dr Raj Kanna, said that robotics improves alignment, balances ligaments, and ensures precise component placement, all of which are critical for long-term joint function.

He said the technology reduces blood loss, infection risks, and surgical complications, particularly for elderly patients and those undergoing bilateral procedures.

“Patients from 130 countries and it has become the most sought-after medical tourism destination. Not only that, it has a sprawling 14 acres of greenery which helps not only in healing of the body but also the mind and the soul.”

Dr Kanna said nearly 18 percent of knee replacements fail within 25 years, mainly due to misalignment and ligament imbalance, and robotics is helping to minimise these risks.

Patients are now mobilising the same day and resuming activities like swimming and travel within weeks.

MIOT has treated patients from over 130 countries and completed more than 40,000 joint replacement surgeries, including over 100 robotic knee replacements this year, under the guidance of managing director Dr. Prithvi Mohandas.

Dr Kanna said robotics was not a luxury but a vital tool for safer surgery, longer implant life, and improved patient outcomes, bringing world-class healthcare insights directly to Fiji.

