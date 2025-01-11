Overseas recruitment to address staffing gaps

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is exploring short-term international recruitment to address critical staffing shortages.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, revealed that the shortfall in specialized medical personnel is between 50 to 60 percent, a significant challenge for the country’s healthcare system.

The health minister acknowledged that relying solely on local training to meet the demand for specialized staff is no longer sufficient.

“I believe addressing the short-term gap is something that the ministries are closely discussing with the relevant ministries; it is maybe the need to look outside of Fiji in terms of hiring staff to come and fill in the gaps.”



Korean ambassador to Fiji Kim Jin Hyung (left), Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu

Dr Lalabalavu emphasized that short-term contracts is the only the ministry can fill in the gaps while waiting for training as experienced staff is still needed.

Korean Ambassador to Fiji, Kim Jin Hyung, expressed Korea’s commitment to supporting Fiji in overcoming healthcare challenges.

The ministry’s move is expected to alleviate immediate pressures on the healthcare system while ensuring continuity of care for Fijians.

The Minister believes the plan reflects a pragmatic approach to bolstering medical services in the face of significant resource constraints.