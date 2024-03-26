Oral health neglect could lead to implications

[File Photo]

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr Jemesa Tudravu says oral health neglect can lead to serious health implications such as heart disease.

Speaking during the World Oral Health Day Dr Tudravu spoke about the ongoing challenge of oral health issues that plague Fijians, especially at grassroots levels.

“Gum diseases, also known as Periodontitis, have also been linked to increased risk of heart diseases, stroke and other vascular events and yet there is no reason to suffer.

Most oral health conditions are largely preventable and can be treated in the early stages”

Dr Tudravu says regular dental care, oral hygiene practices and a healthy lifestyle are vital for a healthier smile and well-being.

The PS says the Ministry of Health will continue to raise awareness of these issues as it is crucial for people to be aware of the consequences of oral neglect.