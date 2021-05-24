Home

New latrines to prevent communicable diseases

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 4, 2022 10:46 am
A total of 560 field latrines have been installed in villages and settlements across Vanua Levu with more to be rolled out soon. 

This is part of the Ministry of Health’s efforts to stop the spread of Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue and Diarrhea.

Macuata has the highest number of field latrines installed at 250, 120 in Bua and 190 in Cakaudrove.

Eight communities were also assisted with 10,000-litre water tanks and piping to ensure a better water supply and prevent disease outbreaks.

This comes under the Ministry’s WASH program.

While visiting these communities, Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete highlighted the overall objective is to raise the basic sanitation level in villages to prevent diseases from happening.

He also stressed that cleanliness is important in fighting LTDD and this needs to be discussed at the village, district and provincial meetings.

He says the Ministry is focusing on LTDD because it has caused the deaths of young people.

 

