Needle program reduces HIV

[Photo Credit: WHO]

The national consultation regarding the implementation of the Needle and Syringe Program in Fiji amid the rising number of HIV cases is proving to be successful, with many health professionals supporting the initiative.

UNAIDS Advisor to the Pacific, Renata Ram, says that the Ministry of Health plans to submit a cabinet paper this month to outline the implementation of the program.

She adds that the program is important for reducing new infections among people who use drugs, with the main goals being to prevent the spread of HIV and other blood-borne diseases, and to connect those already living with HIV to proper treatment.

Article continues after advertisement

Ram says that the Needle and Syringe Program has proven effective in many other countries that have faced HIV crises.

“For example, Malaysia introduced needle and syringe programs in the mid-2000s despite being a very conservative country. Since then, only 40% of new HIV infections are from people who use drugs, compared to 70% before the program’s introduction. In New Zealand, which introduced needle and syringe programs in the late 1980s, the HIV prevalence is now only 1%, which is very low. Australia conducted a study showing that over 20 years since introducing these programs in the late 1990s, they have prevented 32,000 HIV cases and over 200,000 cases of hepatitis.”

Ram also highlighted concerns about the improper disposal of needles and syringes, which is becoming a contributing factor to the spread of the virus. She emphasized that this underlines the importance of implementing the program.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow, says they will continue to strengthen their support by providing direct funding to Fiji’s HIV Response Unit.

“This direct government support is for Fiji’s own HIV management plan under Dr. Jason’s leadership. Additionally, they have repositioned some of their funding with UNFPA to focus more on prevention, information, and early diagnosis.”

Darlow adds that they will support authorities in efforts to de-stigmatize HIV, encouraging more open conversations, increasing testing, and providing targeted support to the communities most affected.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.