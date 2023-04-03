NCD poses complications in surgeries says Doctor Mishra

[File Photo]

Diabetes is one of the main concerns raised by doctors treating Fijians in India.

Max Super Specialty Hospital Doctor Vaibhav Mishra says in the last six years they have treated over 1000 patients, of whom 99 percent were diabetic.

The majority of patients who went to India for treatment tend to have uncontrolled diabetes.

Doctor Vaibhav Mishra.

According to Dr Mishra, this could pose various complications before and after surgeries.

“Even without surgery, they can have a wound infection, so after surgery, there is a chance of wound infection, a little more than in a normal population. But of course, we cover it with antibiotics and all that. But yes, in diabetic patients, the kidneys are also borderline with CKD. And so they also run the risk of having compromised kidney function after the surgery.”

Chief Surgeon Doctor Josese Turagava has also shared similar sentiments.

“NCDs have been a big problem in the country. And the bulk of our work is to look after all of the complications and problems of non-communicable diseases. CWM with the burden that it has to go through still look after 100,000 patients that go through the impatient care.”

Doctor Turagava says a healthier lifestyle can decrease the burden on hospitals.