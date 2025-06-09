MIOT to bring advanced cancer care

[Photo Credit: MIOT Pacific Medical/ Facebook]

Fiji is dealing with a growing cancer crisis. Over 300 patients travelled to MIOT International in India over the past five years for treatment.

MIOT Managing Director Dr Prithvi Mohandas said the numbers were alarming, with at least 60 Fijians seeking care in Chennai each year and many more going elsewhere.

He warned that delays in detection are costing lives and stressed the urgent need to improve awareness and access to proper care.

“One of the big cancers that you have, cervical cancer, can be addressed through a vaccination program. So a female child under the age of 12 could be offered a vaccination that would completely remove the risk of cervical cancer. And secondly, obviously, you have screening programs for at-risk cancers. So maybe you have at-risk GI cancers, and therefore you will have to have screening with endoscopy, colonoscopy.”

He added that the uptake of mammography also requires urgent attention.

Acting Medical Chief at the Ministry of Health, Dr Luisa Cikamatana, said Fiji must strengthen health systems to maintain quality care and resilience against emergencies and shifting population needs.

MIOT International announced plans to expand services in Fiji within the next three years

