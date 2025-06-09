Ministry targets poor hygiene and expired products in inspections

After reviewing over 1,000 restaurants, supermarkets, and food outlets, the Ministry of Health found that over 36% were in breach of health regulations.

The inspections, conducted last year and in the first half of this year, revealed key violations, including poor hygiene, inadequate food storage, a lack of pest control, and the sale of expired products.

Head of Food Unit Taina Rauvala says some businesses were found to be operating without a valid health license.

She states that over the past two years, 10 successful prosecutions have been recorded, resulting in fines totalling around $15,000.

“To give the abatement notice within, again, based on a risk assessment, 24 hours, 48 hours, two days, and if you come back, they still haven’t done it, then that’s where you give the closing order right there and then.”

Rauvala adds that enforcement officers apply a risk-based approach when carrying out inspections.

“So you look at the risk, if you think from your assessment, you believe that the implication is gonna be critical, it’s gonna be immediate, this is where it warrants the officer to give the closing order.”

Rauvala says the Ministry continues to work with municipal councils to strengthen surveillance and ensure compliance across all divisions.

