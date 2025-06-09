Health

Ministry secures 40 defibrillators

Kelera Ditaiki Multimedia Journalist

August 22, 2025 12:25 pm

Fiji is set to strengthen emergency cardiac care with the donation of 40 automated external defibrillators valued at over $247,000.

The Health Ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Australia Railway Services to deploy the life-saving devices in critical locations nationwide.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu said the initiative would improve emergency response and public health.

He noted that the donation includes installation, user training, and ongoing maintenance to ensure long-term sustainability.

“Your continued support through this initiative reflects a strong passion and a commitment that is focused on saving lives across Fiji. And we look forward to continuing this collaboration into the future that will be of significance to the impact and the lives of those who will be treated and benefit from the use of these machines.”

Some AEDs have already been installed in Ministry facilities and on Rotuma.

Australia Railway Services Managing Director Mukesh Naidu said the initiative was inspired by the loss of his father to cardiac arrest and aims to assist people in critical moments.

