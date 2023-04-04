Ministry faces staffing shortage as nurses leave workforce

[Source: WHO]

The Health Ministry lost 800 nurses from its workforce in the last 12 months, which includes nurses who have moved to the Aspen Hospitals in Lautoka and Ba.

Minister Doctor Antonio Lalabalavu says the ministry continues to face challenges related to maintaining an optimal level of human resources due to an abnormally high attrition rate for healthcare workers.

He says this is due to various push and pull factors, including emigration, search for greener pastures, education, family welfare, higher salaries, and aggressive recruitment techniques by overseas recruitment agencies and local private hospitals.

“The loss if reflective of similar losses noted in other health care cadre such as doctors, pharmacists, laboratory technicians, medical imaging technologists and others. These losses impact our ability to deliver quality services, and also increase the burden for those who remain with the Ministry.”

As part of their open recruitment process, Doctor Lalabalavu says 206 nurses have been hired, with an additional 162 registered nurses to be recruited in May and November of this year.

He says Ministry will also establish 50 new nursing assistants and 50 new nursing aide positions. For doctors, 150 medical interns and 80 medical officers have already been hired, with the remaining officers to be recruited once they complete their internship.



The Minister states over $776,000 has been allocated to in-service training for medical officers, with a particular focus on post-graduate qualifications. The Australian Government Pacific Scholarship for midwifery has also sponsored 20 registered nurses, with an additional 20 sponsored by the Ministry of Health for the 2023 academic year.

To further address the shortage of healthcare workers, the Ministry has negotiated partnerships with various organizations to sponsor nurses pursuing specialized qualifications.

The World Bank has sponsored 10 registered nurses for the Post Graduate Certificate in Mental Health, with an additional 10 anticipated to be sponsored in 2023. The Fred Hollows Foundation has also sponsored two nurses for the Post Graduate Diploma in Eye Care, in addition to the 44 registered nurses.

Doctor Lalabalavu says the ministry has also worked on reprioritizing funds within the budget and working with the Ministry of Economy to streamline approval processes.

He highlighted this in his Ministerial statement this morning in Parliament regarding his 100 days of achievements following his appointment.