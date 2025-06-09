Ministry assures safe cancer care

[file photo]

Sixty-five cancer patients are receiving treatment under Aspen Lautoka through its agreement with the Health Ministry.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu assures that all new patients at Lautoka and Ba Hospitals will also receive chemotherapy free of charge to ensure no one is denied treatment.

Earlier this week, the Fiji Cancer Society claimed some new patients were being asked to buy their own medication.

Chief Executive Belinda Chan said this undermined Universal Health Coverage and called it a policy failure, urging the government to act immediately.

Dr Lalabalavu confirmed Aspen provides prescriptions to the Ministry.

“As for the anti-cancer treatment that’s been highlighted in the media, that is something that we as a ministry, we’ve stated again that it is our responsibility to look after our people and therefore we will ensure that those that are on cancer treatment continue to enjoy the cancer treatment.”

The Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services manages the supply and delivers drugs to hospitals or directly to patients.

Chemotherapy is administered by trained oncology teams in major hospitals.

Questions were raised about whether FPBS hospitals can safely handle toxic chemotherapy drugs, many of which require mixing in a fume cupboard and immediate administration.

The Minister said trained staff and proper facilities are in place.

“It’s just the new patient, it’s now become another responsibility of the Ministry ofHealth. It’s the respective teams that are therein their respective facilities.It’s just the newpatient, it’s not stipulated in the agreementthat they have to source medicine for the newpatient, but nevertheless it’s something theministry will look after.”

Concerns were also raised about FPBS’s capacity to meet growing demand and prevent delays. Dr Lalabalavu said ordering begins at critical levels, using local stock or overseas supplies if needed.

Budget allocations, he states are available to secure urgent supplies when facilities run short.

He outlined the process, prescriptions from Aspen go to the Ministry, then FPBS coordinates delivery to hospitals or patients.

Dr Lalabalavu said that planning was vital before new cancer medicines enter Fiji.

Despite challenges, he said the government is committed to keeping every patient on treatment and ensuring access without financial hardship.

Aspen Medical operates Lautoka and Ba Hospitals under a public-private partnership with the government.

