Ministry assures chemotherapy drugs provided at no cost

[Photo Credit: Healthline]

The Health Ministry has confirmed that newly diagnosed cancer patients at Lautoka and Ba Hospitals will receive chemotherapy medication free of charge.

The Ministry said prescriptions for these patients would be sent to the Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services. Medication will then be provided to the hospitals for inpatients or dispensed directly to outpatients.

In a statement, the Ministry said it was committed to Universal Health Coverage. It assured the public that all Fijians will have access to essential health services without financial hardship regardless of location or background.

Article continues after advertisement

The announcement comes after strong criticism from the Fiji Cancer Society. The organisation claims that some newly diagnosed cancer patients at Aspen Lautoka Hospital have been asked to pay for chemotherapy drugs.

Fiji Cancer Society CEO Belinda Chan said patients in the Western Division were being told to either buy the drugs or go without. She called the situation a failure of policy and questioned the government’s commitment to health care promises made under the National Development Plan.

Chan said asking cancer patients to cover the cost of treatment undermines the principle of Universal Health Coverage. She said the Society has worked behind the scenes to support patients and clinicians but it cannot remain silent while access to treatment depends on the ability to pay.

The Society has called on the Ministry and the government to clarify the situation. It is urging immediate action to ensure that no patient is denied care because of cost.

Aspen Medical or Health Care (Fiji) Pte Ltd operates Lautoka and Ba Hospitals under a public-private partnership with the government.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.