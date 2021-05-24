Home

Mental health greatly affected by pandemic

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 3, 2022 4:50 pm

The World Health Organization says in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, anxiety and depression was up by more than 25 percent around the world.

This alarming figure is part of the latest findings from a brief titled, Mental Health and COVID-19: Early evidence of the pandemic’s impact.

It is estimated that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a 27.6% increase in cases of major depressive disorder and a 25.6% increase in cases of anxiety disorders.

The greatest increases in MDD and AD were found in places highly affected by COVID-19.

Females were more affected than males, and younger people, especially those aged 20–24 years, were more affected than older adults.

Many low- and middle-income countries were also majorly affected.

WHO says evidence also suggests the pandemic has led to a worldwide increase in mental health problems, and people living with pre-existing mental disorders are also at greater risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 and should be considered a risk group upon diagnosis of infection.

Overall, data indicated that suicide rates in most countries did not rise early in the pandemic.

However, there were indications of increased risk in young people and the longer-term impact of the pandemic and associated economic recession on mental health and suicide rates remains a concern.

