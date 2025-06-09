Life restored after months of pain

Harish Chand with his wife Gyan. [Photo Credit: Supplied]

After months of severe chest pain and uncertainty, 58-year-old Harish Chand has been given a second chance at life following successful heart surgery at Pacific Specialist Healthcare in Nadi.

PSH Hospitals is a Nadi-based specialist hospital providing advanced cardiac treatment in Fiji, helping patients avoid the need to travel overseas.

Chand first experienced unbearable chest pain earlier this year and was taken to Tavua Hospital, where doctors diagnosed a minor heart attack. An angiogram in Suva later revealed multiple heart blockages.

He was placed on a waiting list for nearly four months, but his condition worsened, and the surgeon scheduled to perform his procedure went overseas.

Relief came when his daughter saw a Facebook post about PSH Hospitals’ cardiac services. Chand was quickly assessed by Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon Dr Sanjeev Khulbey, who confirmed it was a high-risk case but assured the family that the hospital had the expertise and technology to handle it.

The surgery was performed successfully, and Chand says he felt as though he had been given his life back.

“Before, I couldn’t eat, walk, or even talk properly. Now I feel healthy again.”

His wife, Gyan, expressed her gratitude.

“I was terrified when he went in for the operation, but when the doctors said everything went well, I couldn’t stop thanking God and the PSH Hospitals medical team. They gave my husband a second life.”

Chand added that he could not have travelled overseas for surgery due to his weakened state and severe pain.

“Thanks to PSH Hospitals, I got world-class treatment right here in Fiji. I’m forever grateful.”

PSH Hospitals CEO Parvish Kumar said Chand’s story reflects the hospital’s mission to provide world-class healthcare locally.

Dr Khulbey credited timely intervention and advanced technology for the successful outcome, saying PSH Hospitals’ cardiac facilities allow patients to receive the same level of care they would abroad.

PSH Hospitals now also provides emergency cardiac services at its Nadi branch, reducing long waits and costly overseas referrals. Chand’s recovery stands as a testament to how advanced healthcare in Fiji is giving patients a chance not only to survive but to live again.

