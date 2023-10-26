Levuka hospital to undergo major revamp

The Ministry of Health is actively developing plans to improve the infrastructure of the Levuka Hospital.

This decision stems from the deteriorating condition of the old Levuka Hospital, with special consideration given to its heritage status, including the new wing.

Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu has highlighted that the upgrade of the Levuka hospital is part of the 2023–24 national budget, where one of the buildings has been condemned, and proper procedures need to be followed for it to be deregistered as a heritage site.

“Together with that, we are also looking for development partners that can come on board and assist us, especially the Levuka Hospital. Nevertheless, for the two wooden buildings, the survey confirms that we would still be able to do something about them; there is a plan in place to work on them.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has also acknowledged the need for an urgent upgrade of the hospital.

“The hospital, for example, needs to be redone or even rebuilt. If you want to maintain the look, you have to consider facades and false faces so that you maintain a visual profile and also make it applicable to modern medical science.”

The new wing of the Levuka hospital, which opened in 2002, also requires minor interior upgrades.