Late presentation continues to be a challenge

The Ministry of Health sees an average of two to three cancer patients in a week at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

Ministry’s Surgical Registrar, Losalini Tabakei says one of the key challenges for them is that patients present themselves at a very late stage.

Tabakei says fear is a major reason for this as patients realize that cancer is a grave disease.

The Surgical registrar says early presentation can lead to lifesaving surgeries and chemotherapy treatment can be offered to allow patients to live a much longer life.

“One of their biggest concern is fear. They are fearful of their future, they are fearful that this is cancer. Somewhere along the way, they realize this is a grave disease. Sometimes when they are on their death bed then they come to the hospital”.

She adds Fijians should openly talk about cancer as women at times suffer in silence.

Fijians have been urged to always check their breast and early changes should be reported as soon as possible to medical attendants.

The Surgical Registrar says it’s crucial that we are familiar with the changes in our bodies.