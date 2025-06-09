Korovou health staff trained on updated diabetes guidelines

Doctors and nurses at Korovou Hospital in Tailevu have received training on Fiji’s updated national diabetes guidelines, as part of efforts to strengthen frontline diabetic care.

The Health Ministry says the session follows the national launch of the revised guidelines and the completion of Training of Trainers programs across all divisions, ensuring health workers nationwide have standardised and up-to-date clinical information.

The updated guidelines place strong focus on lifestyle changes such as healthy eating, regular physical activity and weight management.

Article continues after advertisement

They recommend a balanced diet with more fruits and vegetables, reduced salt, sugar and fat intake, and the use of low-Glycemic Index foods.

The Ministry adds the guidelines also stress the importance of avoiding smoking, managing alcohol consumption, and maintaining regular follow-ups through medication and routine check-ups to prevent complications and support long-term health.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.