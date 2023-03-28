Improving data in healthcare systems critical

The workshop on Pacific Health Information Network in Nadi

The importance of timely and accurate data in decision-making for healthcare systems cannot be overstated.

Minister for Health Dr Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu highlighted this fact during a workshop on Pacific Health Information Network in Nadi.

Lalabalavu says the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the critical role that data plays in healthcare decision-making.

He stresses that accurate and up-to-date information is essential for policymakers, healthcare providers, and researchers to make informed decisions that can save lives.

“It’s an issue in the past and it’s something the past Government has improved on and I think it can be improved a little bit better. That’s why we are thankful for WHO and UNICEF for coming on board and organizing this kind of workshop so that we are up to par with our information system.”

The conference brings together healthcare professionals, policymakers, and experts in the field of health information systems to share knowledge and best practices.



Lalabalavu says the aim is to improve the quality and accessibility of health data across the Pacific region, which will help to inform better decision-making.

In addition to improving healthcare delivery, better health information systems can also support research and innovation in the field of healthcare.

Accurate data can help researchers identify trends, track the effectiveness of treatments, and identify areas for improvement.