HIV survivor shares life-changing journey

Fiji is facing its fastest-growing HIV outbreak, prompting urgent calls for stronger support and awareness for those living with the virus.

Jokapeci Cati, founder of the Fiji Network for People Living with HIV, shared her story as an HIV survivor.

She was diagnosed 20 years ago during a period of fear, ignorance, and personal loss.

She urges newly diagnosed patients to seek help, confront their fears, and find strength in their journey.

“Let’s embrace life’s reality, there’s a silver lining at the end of the tunnel. Life is very simple, but we insist on making it complicated. Let’s not overthink and overcomplicate simple things”

Cati says fear of rejection from family, community, or village worsens the emotional strain for people living with HIV. Many struggle to cope, whether newly diagnosed or living with the virus for years.

UNAIDS Pacific Goodwill Ambassador Ratu Epeli Nailatikau states programs like Power to Live are vital.

“It will give those living with HIV the tools and the confidence to live healthy, full lives. It will save lives. And again, I say, saving lives is our business. The Ministry of Health has made it clear. They will walk alongside our communities. They will walk hand in hand with those who know this journey best. And I call on all of us.”

The Health Ministry is committed to supporting communities and working closely with those experienced in the journey.

The Fiji Network for People Living with HIV warns that public understanding of HIV remains low.

Strengthening support and creating safe environments, according to the Network, is critical to protecting lives and ensuring access to care without fear.

