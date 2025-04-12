Health team conducts larval surveillance in Tailevu

[Photo Credit: MOH/ Facebook]

The Dengue Surge Response Team visited Navunisole Village in Tailevu to conduct a community risk assessment and larval surveillance.

The team surveyed a total of 35 households and collected positive samples.

They also issued three abatement notices for the presence of larvae and two notices for the illegal operation of food businesses.

Residents were advised to clean up their compounds by removing all water-filled receptacles, cutting grass short, and properly disposing of rubbish.

The team also carried out vector control activities, which included emptying containers with water and applying larvicide to those that could not be emptied.

Additionally, LTD and WASH awareness sessions were conducted, along with the distribution of IEC materials to 22 households.

